Indore: DAVV budget likely to be of Rs 300 crore, fees hike unlikely

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which is busy in preparing the budget for fiscal 2023-24, is likely to make provisions for Rs 300 crore expenditure with a deficit of around Rs 10 to Rs 20 crore.

The university is unlikely to propose hike in tuition fees of courses offered by its teaching departments. However, it may make provisions in the budget for infrastructure expansion, which vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain has not done in more than three years of tenure.

An official source of the DAVV said that they were busy in preparing around Rs 300 crore budget for fiscal 2023-24.

This year also, it will be a deficit budget, he added.

According to officials, the expenditure of the university has increased but the earning has not grown in the same proportion.

The university has planned to start construction work at two departments from next financial year.

Last year, a budget of Rs 277 crore was passed. This time, the account of Rs 20-25 crore more is being prepared. There has been a month's delay in making the budget of the university. Every year, the budget is kept before the executive council either in February or the first week of March. But this time, the Finance Department of the university has not yet been able to prepare the budget.

“It may take another one more week to make the budget,” the official said.

Expansion for physics dept, IIPS faculty block

The university is going to make provisions in the budget for physics department, IIPS faculty block and seminar hall. Funds could also be sanctioned for the construction of houses for the employees appointed under self-finance scheme. A proposal was passed lately in the DAVV that residential quarters worth Rs 15 crore will be constructed with help from Indore Development Authority. Recently, this proposal of the university has also been approved in the board meeting of IDA. For these constructions, the university can fix an amount of Rs 2-4 crores in the budget for fiscal 2023-24. Registrar Ajay Verma said that the budget is almost finalised. The budget will be placed in the next meeting of the council, he added.