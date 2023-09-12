Indore: CUET Second Counselling Begins At DAVV, 20% Quota In MBA In Tourism, FT, Entrepreneurship Remain Unoccupied | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 20 per cent seats reserved for SC/ST and OBC category students remained unoccupied in MBA in Tourism, Foreign Trade and Entrepreneurship in the first day of second CUET counselling at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday.

Now, these seats will be converted to general for which counselling is to be held on Tuesday. For seats remaining vacant after first round of counselling, all registered candidates belonging to the reserved and unreserved category students up to AIR-250 have been invited for second counselling for courses under Group A on Monday.

The counselling was held for 14 MBA courses offered by IMS, IIPS, School of Commerce, Economics, Data Science, EMRC, etc.

Around 500 students against about 200 vacant seats had turned up for counselling. Most of the students were interested in taking admission to MBA in Marketing Management, Finance Administration, e-Commerce and Human Resource.

As the counselling concluded, it was found that 25-40 seats remained vacant in MBA in Foreign Trade, Tourism and Entrepreneurship.

DAVV admission chairman Dr Kanhaiya Ahuja said that the university has a stated policy that the quota seats will be converted to general after second counselling. ‘We will go by the rules,’ he added.

On Tuesday, all unreserved candidates can participate in the counselling for Group A courses. All registered candidates can participate in counselling for Groups G, H and I courses also on Tuesday.

UG counselling from July 14

All quota students have been invited for UG counselling for Group B courses on July 14 whereas the following day all unreserved candidates have been called for counselling.

Counselling with all registered candidates will take place for Group C courses on July 16. The next day, all candidates can participate in the counselling for Groups D, E and F courses.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)