Indore: CUET (PG) registrations start today, DAVV’s 15 MBA courses up for grabs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The registrations for the common university entrance test (CUET) for admission in postgraduate courses offered by around 70 universities, including nearly 40 central universities, across the state will start on Tuesday.

Candidates will be able to apply through the official website of CUET- cuet.nta.nic.in. The detailed schedule was released by the UGC chairman on his official Twitter account on Monday.

The UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, “Candidates may apply online at https://cuet.nta.nic.in till April 19 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using debit/credit cards, net banking, UPI.”

He added, “CUET 2023 will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including state

universities, deemed and private universities) across the country.”

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which had participated in the maiden CUET (PG) last year, has again opted for CUET (PG)-2023 for admission in around 15 MBA programmes and one PG programme offered by the Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Last year, the university had admitted students in 18 MBA and one MA course on the basis of CUET scores. This year, it removed three to four programmes from the ambit of CUET as they found few takers last year.

“We are going to take admission through CUET this year only for those courses which are high in demand,” said Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, coordinator of admission cell at DAVV.

