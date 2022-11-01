Indore: CSWT BSF celebrates ‘National Unity Day'

FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Central School of Weapon and Tactics (CSWT), Border Security Force (BSF), celebrated the Rashtaiya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of national integration of Independent India.

The BSF personnel of CSWT celebrated ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ and organised a ‘Run for Unity’ for spreading the message of national unity.

Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, inspector-general, CSWT, STC, BSF Indore, flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ contingent in the morning at the CSWT, BSF, campus near the airport. More than 350 BSF personnel participated in the Unity Run.

Every year, the Government of India observes October 31, the birth anniversary of late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ all over the country since 2014 as a special occasion to foster and reinforce our dedication to preserve and strengthen the unity, integrity and security of our nation. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a crucial role in the integration of India and did incredible work during his tenure as deputy prime minister and home minister of Independent India.

A National Unity Day pledge-taking ceremony was also organised in which Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, Inspector-General, BSF, CSWT & STC, Indore, recited the oath to maintain the unity, integrity and security of the nation. All officers, subordinate officers and more than 300 jawans of the institute attended the oath-taking ceremony.