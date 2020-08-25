Indore Crime Watch: Pakistan connection unearthed, two more arrested in model's porn video case

Indore: Cyber cell on Tuesday arrested two more accused in connection with making a video of a city model and uploading the video on a porn site. The two accused are the owner of Fenio Movies and they used to circulate the web series of the accused and they were taking help of a youth from Pakistan, who maintains their OTT platform. The accused are also associated with some persons in Mumbai. Earlier, the cyber officials arrested three accused a few days ago and a search is on for other accused.

SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said that a model girl of the city had lodged a complaint on July 25, 2020 that her video was uploaded on a porn site by some accused. The accused had promised her to give a role in a web series and had shot a video. Inspector Rashid Ahmed and his team started investigation into the case and three persons named Milind Dawar, Ankit Chawda and Brajendra Gurjar were arrested.

SP Singh said that the team of inspector Ahmad arrested Deepak Saini, a resident of Gwalior, the owner of Fenio Movies Platform and his accomplice Keshav Singh of Morena on Tuesday. The accused allegedly informed them that they made their platform Fenio Movies with the help of Hussain Ali from Pakistan through freelancer website in 2019. The maintenance of the OTT was managed by Hussain for which he used to get Rs 30,000 to 40,000 from the accused. On their OTT platform, the accused uploaded adult web series. After finding a good response, they started making and giving orders to others to make adult web series to stream on their OTT to earn huge money. Their network is spread in 22 countries.

Cyber officials are investigating the role of suspects Vijayanand Pandey, Ashok Singh and Rajesh Bajad from Mumbai and others into the case.