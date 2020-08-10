'Empowerment or softcore porn': LGBTQ+ community slams Ram Gopal Varma's lesbian crime action drama 'DANGEROUS'

Bollywood has seen its bunch of mainstream LGBTQ+ movies such as 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan', 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' and 'Margarita with a Straw' to name a few.

The latest addition is by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who announced his upcoming lesbian film titled 'DANGEROUS'. He claims this one to be India's first crime action drama with a queer narrative.

Varma unveiled three posters of the film on Twitter and also praised the lead pair which stars Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly.

He stated "It will be the first in India to culturally elevate the stigma of LGBT after the honourable Supreme Court repealed section 377."

"My intention is to depict a love story between 2 women with as much respect and dignity as between a man and a woman," he added.