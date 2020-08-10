'Empowerment or softcore porn': LGBTQ+ community slams Ram Gopal Varma's lesbian crime action drama 'DANGEROUS'

Bollywood has seen its bunch of mainstream LGBTQ+ movies such as 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan', 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' and 'Margarita with a Straw' to name a few.
The latest addition is by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who announced his upcoming lesbian film titled 'DANGEROUS'. He claims this one to be India's first crime action drama with a queer narrative.
Varma unveiled three posters of the film on Twitter and also praised the lead pair which stars Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly.
He stated "It will be the first in India to culturally elevate the stigma of LGBT after the honourable Supreme Court repealed section 377."
"My intention is to depict a love story between 2 women with as much respect and dignity as between a man and a woman," he added.
However, a section of Twitter, including the queer community expressed resent over Varma’s new project.
One user wrote, “why do men think that showing hot scenes are the epitome of boldness in lgbtq+ community. you’re doing nothing but pandering to male gaze & contributing to fetishisation of lesbians without leading to any progress in eliminating stigma towards lesbians & lgbtq+ comm”
“i’m really sorry (not really) to tell you that this will do absolutely nothing to “elevate the status of LGBT” and will in fact further contribute to the fetishization of lesbian women in a country that already sees women as men’s sex objects, but nice try!!!” added another.
Here are some more reactions on Twitter.