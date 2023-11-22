Indore Crime: Two Arrested With Three Robbed Mobile Phones | Representational Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were caught by the Khajrana police for snatching mobile phones from the people in the area on Tuesday and they are being questioned further. They used to snatch mobile phones to fulfil their need for drugs.

According to the police, a team was constituted to nab the accused involved in the recent mobile phone snatching incidents in the Khajrana area. On the basis of a tip-off, the police team caught two youths named Deepak Baredia and Sumit Swami, residents of Saraswati Nagar and Khajrana area. Three mobile phones were also recovered from them. They allegedly confessed to snatching mobile phones from the people and informed the police that they had snatched the phone from three different places in the city.

Police came to know that Deepak was also involved in other thefts and robberies in the city and they are gathering more information pertaining to these cases. Police believe that the accused have been involved in other snatching incidents in the city so they are being questioned further.

TI Khajrana Umrao Singh and his team played a commendable role in arresting the accused within a few days of the incidents. A bike used in the crime was also recovered from them.

Man arrested for social media post holding a knife

Crime branch arrested a man for posting a photo of himself brandishing a knife on social media to show his influence among the people on Tuesday. A knife was recovered from him and he was booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that a team has been formed for social media monitoring and it came to know that a person who had posted a photo with a knife on social media was roaming in the Banganga area. The police crime branch accompanied by the Banganga police reached the spot and arrested the accused named Sachin, a resident of Shivkanth Nagar area. A knife was also recovered from him. He allegedly informed the police that had brought the knife from Rajasthan. He was booked under section 25 of the Arms Act.