Indore Crime Roundup: Youth Booked For Abetment To Suicide; Elderly Woman Killed In Hit-and-Run

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Burhanpur was booked by Dwarkapuri police for abetting a woman to commit suicide. The incident occurred on February 6, when a 23-year-old woman died by suicide at her place in Sudhama Nagar. Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Ashish Sapre said that one Ayushi Jamesh (23) died by suicide on February 6.

During investigation, it came to light that she had been living with her boyfriend Sarthak Shrimali of Burhanpur. Later, they broke up and were separated but the accused was still harassing her. He often came to her place and was troubling her on mobile phone. To get rid of it, she took the drastic step. The police registered a case against the accused under section 306 of the IPC.

Read Also Class 9 Girl Hangs Self After Sister Complains To Dad About Her School-Bunk In Indore

Elderly woman grazing goats killed in road accident

A 70-year-old woman was mowed down by an unknown vehicle while grazing goats under Kanadia police station area on Thursday. Passersby found her lying on the road, bleeding. She was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Bhuri Bai, a resident of Bisankheda, The police began a probe to gather information about the vehicle.