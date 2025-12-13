Indore News: Burglary In Omaxe City Annex, Thieves Decamp With ₹18 Lakh Valuables |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three masked thieves broke into the house of a pesticide company’s zonal manager and fled with gold, silver, and cash worth nearly Rs 18 lakh. The incident occurred in the Lasudia police station when the family had gone to Rajasthan to attend a wedding.

According to police, the incident took place at the residence of Dalip Singh Kushwah, located in Omaxe City Annex. A case has been registered against unidentified accused based on a complaint lodged by his son Aditya Pratap Singh Kushwah.

Aditya told police that the family had left for Rajasthan on December 9 to attend a wedding. Although they carried some jewellery with them, ancestral gold ornaments and several gold and silver coins were kept at home.

When Aditya returned on Saturday morning, he found the main gate lock broken. Inside, the rooms were ransacked and belongings scattered. The thieves reportedly jumped the boundary wall, entered the house, broke open the wardrobe, and stole gold ornaments worth around Rs 18 lakh along with Rs 5,000 in cash.

Gold and silver coins meant for employees also stolen

Since the complainant’s father is a zonal manager, he often keeps gold and silver coins to reward well-performing employees. The locker contained ancestral jewellery along with 40 gold coins (1 gram each) and 70 silver coins (10 grams each) all of which were taken by the accused. CCTV footage from the premises shows three masked men entering the house. Police teams are scanning the footage and have launched a search to identify and arrest the suspects.