MP News: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Holds Press Conference To Discuss Development Work In Dhar

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 08:58 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya held a press conference on Saturday at the District Panchayat Auditorium in Dhar to discuss two years of development work in the state. Vijayvargiya, who handles Urban Development and Housing, said the state government has changed the development picture in just two years. MLA Neena Verma, BJP District president Mahant Nilesh Bharti and other leaders attended the meeting.

The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first PM Mitra Park in Dhar on his birthday. This is one of seven such parks approved in the country. Pharmaceutical companies have already started production at Vikram Udyogpuri.

In Dhar district, over 145,000 houses were built in rural areas and 16,252 in urban areas under housing schemes. The district has 3,863 working Anganwadi centres. Previously, 370 mini Anganwadis were upgraded to main centres with new assistants appointed. Construction of Dhareshwar Lok at the temple complex will cost Rs 11.75 crore, he said, concluding the speech.

