Class 9 Girl Hangs Self After Sister Complains To Dad About Her School-Bunk In Indore

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death after her sister found out about her school-bunk in Indore on Friday.

The girl, Avia Farid Shah, studied in ninth grade, who took her own life by hanging herself at her home.

According to information, two days prior, her friend had taken her to meet her boyfriend after skipping school. Avia's elder sister found out about the incident and scolded her. She also complained about her to their father, who too got upset. Distressed by the scolding, Avia ended her life on Thursday evening.

Read Also Six GRP Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows Beating Of Dalit Woman & Grandson In Katni

According to Azad Nagar police, Avia’s father, Farid, was angered after learning about the incident and confronted her friend at her home. The police registered a case and began investigating the matter.

Avia, who lived in Madina Nagar, told her sister that she was going to the kitchen before locking herself in a room and taking the extreme step. Her sister discovered her hanging and immediately informed their father, who then called the police. The body was sent for a postmortem on Friday morning.

Read Also Two Men Booked For Misbehaving With Zonal Officer After IMC Fines Them For Debris Outside House;...

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Initial family statements revealed that Avia’s father and sister scolded her after finding out that she had skipped school to meet a boy. On the day of the incident, Avia’s elder sister went to her school to deliver lunch, only to find out that she was not present. Avia’s friend had taken her to meet a boy near Regional Park (Rajiv Gandhi Square).

When questioned by her family, Avia initially tried to cover up the incident by claiming they had been in an accident. Avia’s friend even inflicted injuries on herself and Avia to support this story. However, under further questioning, her friend confessed to taking Avia to meet her boyfriend.

After this revelation, Avia’s elder sister and father scolded both Avia and her friend. Upset by the confrontation, Avia decided to end her life. The police have recorded statements and are considering taking action against Avia’s friend and her boyfriend based on the investigation findings.