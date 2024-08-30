 Two Men Booked For Misbehaving With Zonal Officer After IMC Fines Them For Debris Outside House; Video Goes Viral
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 01:09 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men upset with the action of IMC of imposing a spot fine on them and removing the debris from outside their house entered the cabin of a zonal officer and misbehaved with him on Thursday. Following the incident, the police have registered a case against the two at Rajendra Nagar Police Station.

Additional DCP (ZONE 1) Alok Sharma said the corporation team had taken action against accused Govind Gupta and Anand Gupta who had kept building material outside their house. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon in Pragati Nagar under Rajendra Nagar.

During inspection of the area, zonal officer (ZONE 21) Rahul Raghuvanshi saw the building material outside the house and sent a team to impose the spot fine and remove the debris and make a challan of the same. After some time, Govind and Anand associated with this building reached the zonal office and misbehaved with zonal officer Rahul and threatened him. On getting to know about the incident municipal commissioner Shivam Verma reached Rajendra Nagar Police Station and the police registered a case against the two accused.

A video of the incident showing the accused abusing the zonal officer and misbehaving with him was recorded by the IMC employee present there and has gone viral since then.

