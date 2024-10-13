 Indore Crime Round-Up: Teenager Stabbed By Five Over Old Enmity; Dial 100 Staff Rescue Abandoned Infant Girl & More
Indore Crime Round-Up: Teenager Stabbed By Five Over Old Enmity; Dial 100 Staff Rescue Abandoned Infant Girl & More

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed by five teenagers over an old enmity between them under Rajendra Nagar police station limits late on Friday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 08:54 AM IST
article-image
Indore Crime Round-Up: Teenager Stabbed By Five Over Old Enmity; Dial 100 Staff Rescue Abandoned Infant Girl & More | Representative Image

Teenager stabbed by five over old enmity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy was stabbed by five teenagers over an old enmity between them under Rajendra Nagar police station limits late on Friday. Police registered a case against the accused and detained three of them on the complaint of the victim. Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that Kanha Chauhan, a resident of Amar Palace Colony, lodged a complaint stating that he was with his family, when someone called him around 11 pm asking him to come to a nearby Garba Pandal.

When he was going there, a teenager followed him who was joined by four more who thrashed Kanha over an old enmity. Later, two of them took out a knife and stabbed him on abdominal and ribs, resulting in severe injuries. He was admitted to MY hospital where an operation was performed on his injuries and his condition is currently said to be stable. The police registered a case against the accused under sections of attempted murder and detained three of them.

article-image

Dial 100 staff rescue abandoned infant girl

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Dial 100 staff stationed in the Banganga area rescued an infant girl abandoned beside the road. The Dial 100 control room at Bhopal received information that an infant was lying near Hanuman temple in Banganga.

The Dial 100 staff consisting of constables Rinku Rawat, Kuldeep Singh and pilot Mohan reached the spot and rescued the infant and rushed her to the hospital. Later, she was handed over to child line officials after a preliminary treatment. Further investigation was underway to get information about her parents.

article-image

Youth kills self over suspected failed love affair

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in Hira Nagar area on Friday night. Preliminary investigation suggested that he allegedly took the drastic step over suspected failed love affair. He wrote in his diary while mentioning a girl that he could not live without her.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Raja Malviya, a resident of Ishwar Colony. A diary was recovered from his place in which Raja mentioned about a girl and wrote that he could not live without her. He took the drastic step when he was alone at home. Family members said that he worked as a delivery boy.

