Indore: Four Arrested From Katni For Embezzling Rs 40 Lakh Goods | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four men were arrested from Katni with electric items worth Rs 20 lakh, police said on Saturday. Goods worth around Rs 40 lakh were loaded from a factory in Sanwer Road area and destined for Satna and Damoh but the driver and cleaner sold the items at a cheap price to the arrested accused. A team has been constituted for the search of the driver and cleaner of the truck.

Banganga police station in charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar informed Free Press that the driver and a cleaner of a transporter had loaded the electric items from a factory in Sanwer Road on October 5.

They had to unload the goods at a dealer’s place in Satna and Damoh. After the goods didn’t reach the destinations, the factory owner tried to contact the driver and cleaner and later lodged a complaint with the police. A team was constituted for the search of the accused.

CCTVs installed at about two dozen toll plazas and other places were examined and the police reached Katni. Goods worth Rs 20 lakh were recovered from a godown in Madhav Nagar area in Katni and four people named Mohsin, Ajeesh, Prashant and Shubham were arrested from there.

The driver and cleaner of the truck were on the run till the filing of the report. The accused were taken to the city where they informed the police that the driver and cleaner of the truck had contacted Prashant, a resident of Singrauli and told him about the goods.

Prashant contacted the other accused and helped the driver and cleaner to sell the goods at a cheap price to other accused. Goods worth aorund Rs 20 lakh are yet to be recovered by the police.