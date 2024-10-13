 Indore: XUV Hits Multiple Vehicles, Woman Critically Injured; Agitated Locals Vandalise Vehicle
The incident occurred around 10 pm when the car driver was going towards MG Road from Jail Road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 08:32 AM IST
Indore: XUV Hits Multiple Vehicles, Woman Critically Injured; Agitated Locals Vandalise Vehicle | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding and recklessly driven XUV struck multiple vehicles on one of the city's busiest Jail Road, resulting in severe injuries to a young woman late on Saturday night. The incident occurred around 10 pm when the car driver was going towards MG Road from Jail Road.

The agitated locals vandalised the XUV and rushed the woman to the hospital where her condition is said to be critical. Meanwhile, the driver managed to flee the spot. According to the information, the injured woman has been identified as Vedira, daughter of Madanlal Sawar.

The XUV struck multiple vehicles before coming to stop, resulting in severe injuries to Vedira. It is said that the driver was driving the vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, though the police have not yet confirmed this. However, they have gathered information about the errant driver and have begun a search for him.

Speeding car mows down woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car crashed into a pole after crushing a 57-year-old woman to death under the Bhanwarkuan police station limits on Saturday morning. The incident happened around 6 am on Khandwa Road when she was going to do household work.

The deceased was identified as Nisha, wife of Shirat Pal, a resident of Sant Nagar. Her family members said that Nisha was working as a cook. She was going to work when a speeding car ran over her and crashed into an electric pole. The eyewitness told family members that some students were sitting in the car and they were speeding. The police have launched a probe.

