Indore Crime: Man Tries To Set Wife Ablaze, Nabbed By Residents | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was caught by residents while he was trying to set his wife ablaze in full public view on Kanadiya Road on Wednesday. Hindu organisation activists and the residents caught him and handed over to the police. It is said that after their love marriage, the girl was staying with her parents over a family dispute for a few months.

Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Ajay Nair informed the police that the accused named Manoj Nilkanth, a resident of Malviya Nagar area was arrested for trying to set his 21-year-old wife ablaze in Samvid Nagar area.

He got married to the girl without the wishes of their family members six months ago. He was having argument with the girl so she came to her parents’ place. On Wednesday, Manoj came to her parents’ place in Samvid Nagar but the girl refused to go with him.

Then, the accused on the pretext of talking took her a few metres away and poured petrol on her and he reportedly tried to set her ablaze. The women cried for help and fled to the main road where residents caught the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 307 of the IPC and further investigation is on. Raja Kothari, former district president of Hindu Jagaran Manch informed Free Press that he was passing from the area when he spotted the accused carrying a lighter and trying to set the girl ablaze.

Raja immediately caught the accused and was later handed over to the police with the help of residents of the area. The accused is employed in a tiles factory in the city and police are questioning the accused further.