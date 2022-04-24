Indore Crime Diary: Electronic showroom driver held with goods worth Rs 5L; On-the-run fraud accused arrested by Crime Branch

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested the driver of an electronic showroom with washing machines, refrigerators and the vehicle worth Rs 5 lakh on Sunday. He had been sent to deliver the electronic items to customers but fled with the goods. One of his cronies was also arrested for helping him and hiding the stolen electronic items in his home.

According to the Lasudia police, showroom owner Chandan Sharma, a resident of Saraswati Nagar, lodged a complaint on April 19 that he had hired a certain Harsh Sharma for driving his showroom’s loading vehicle. He used to deliver the electronic items to customers. Sharma had sent him to deliver 10 washing machines and refrigerators to customers, but he did not deliver them. When he did not return to the showroom, the owner looked for him. Later, he lodged a police complaint.

The police started a search for the accused and examined the CCTVs of the area. His mobile location was also tracked. The police managed to arrest the accused Harsh from the Banganga area of the city. He allegedly informed the police that he had hidden the electronic items at the house of his crony, Raja. The police later arrested his friend Raja and recovered the goods from his home. The accused are being grilled further.

On-the-run fraud accused arrested by Crime Branch

He and his cronies had taken crores of rupees from people for giving possession of flats in a township; search is on for the other accused

A man, who was on the run in connection with the fraud of crores of rupees, was arrested by the Crime Branch, officials said on Sunday. The accused and his accomplices had taken money from people on the lure of giving them possession of flats in a township in the Lasudia area.

On the instructions of CP Harinarayanachari Mishra, a team of the Crime Branch arrested the accused, named Shakir Rain, a resident of the Madina Nagar area of the city. The police said the team had arrested the accused after cordoning off the area. He and other accused were booked under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC at Lasudia police station in 2019.

The complainants had stated that the accused took money from them and did not give them the possession of the flats. After the FIR, the accused was hiding at various places in the city. The police then announced a bounty of Rs 10,000 for his arrest. The accused was handed over to the Lasudia police station for further investigations into the case and the police are looking for his accomplices, Nikhil Kothari, Pradeep Bhore, Dushyant Singh and Nizamuddin.

