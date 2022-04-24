Bhopal: Handball selection trials for Khelo India Youth Games to be held on April 26

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The department of sports and youth welfare department will conduct selection trial for handball at Lal Parade ground here on April 26. The trials will be held to select a handball team for Khelo India Youth Games scheduled for June 4-13 in Haryana.

The selection process will begin at 9 am. Teams of girls and boys with 16 members each will be selected, said the joint director of sports Vinod Pradhan. The department has asked the players to report one hour before the commencement of the selection trial.

They will have to bring their documents alongside for spot registration. The players appearing in the selection trial will have to make their own arrangements for accommodation, transport and food, he said.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 10:11 PM IST