Indore: Crime Branch cops chase car carrying firearms, magazines

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A gang of weapon smugglers managed to flee on Tuesday, leaving their car in the jungles of Sanawad. After a long chase, the police could not catch the accused, but their car was seized and about 40 firearms and 36 magazines were recovered from it. The car is from Haryana and the police believed that the accused were accomplices of a gang from Punjab and Haryana involved in firearms smuggling.

Commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra said that cops received information that some men in a car were carrying illegal firearms and were heading towards the city. Upon receiving the information, the Crime Branch personnel reached the Rau Circle. They tried to stop the car, but the culprits fled towards Manpur after hitting the police vehicle.

The Crime Branch officials started chasing the car. After a long chase, the police team again tried to intercept the car near Khalghat Barrier, but the accused hit the vehicle and fled this time, too. The Crime Branch team did not give up and took help from the police control-room. After that, with the help of Barwah, Dhamnod and Sanawad police, they chased the accused. Eventually, the car was seized from the jungles near Khudgaon, under Sanawad police station jurisdiction. The accused had managed to flee by then leaving their car behind.

About 40 countrymade pistols, 36 magazines and 5 live cartridges were recovered from the car. The police hunted around the jungles for the culprits, but could not trace them. The car and the firearms were brought to the city. The police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and started a search for the accused. The car had a Haryana RTO registration number, so, the police believed the accused were associated with a gang from Punjab and Haryana.

A few days ago, the Crime Branch had arrested four people from Punjab and Haryana with four firearms near the Pipliyahana flyover. It is believed that the accused had links with those arrested earlier. However, further investigations into the case are underway. The police are looking for the criminals.