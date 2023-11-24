Indore Crime: After Woman, Husband Too Held For Extorting Money From Businessman | Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia police arrested the husband of a woman, who was earlier arrested for blackmailing and extorting money from a businessman, an official said on Thursday. It is said that the money received from the complainant was transferred to the woman’s husband.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that a 35-year-old woman was arrested for extorting money from the complainant named Rahul five months ago. The woman had lodged a complaint of rape against Rahul when he refused to give money.

During the investigation, police came to know that the woman had allegedly taken lakhs of rupees and jewellery from Rahul by blackmailing him. After that a case was registered against the woman on the complaint of Rahul and the woman was arrested.

Afterwards, the police started searching for her husband as his bank account was used for the transaction of the money. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested her husband as well. The complainant informed the police that the woman honey-trapped him and her husband supported her.

11 year boy attacked with knife

An 11-year-old boy was attacked with a knife by a youth in the Chandan Nagar area on Wednesday. The boy along with his friend was returning home from the school when he was attacked by the youth.

According to the police, Mohammad Farukh (name changed) has lodged a complaint that he and his friend were returning home from the school when he pointed his finger at another friend. Then, the youth reached there and he started an argument asking the boy why he had pointed the finger at him. Even though the minor boy said he had pointed the finger at one of his friends, the youth was not satisfied and attacked the boy with a knife and fled the scene.

The police have registered a case against the youth under section 308 of the IPC and started a search for him.