Indore: 6 Child Labourers From Kolkata Rescued From Sarafa Area

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department has rescued six children involved in child labour from Sarafa area. The action was taken under the leadership of district programme officer of WCD Ramniwas Budholiya on Wednesday.

During the rescue action, it was discovered that these children hailed from Kolkata, West Bengal. They disclosed that they were engaged in jewellery manufacturing work from 10 am to 10 pm daily, receiving monthly payments ranging from rupees 5,000 to 8,000. The rescued children were presented before the Child Welfare Committee.

The chairman of Child Welfare Committee, Pallavi Porwal commented that “the children endured a difficult life in West Bengal, facing hunger regularly. In search of better opportunities, they migrated to Indore to work in jewellery manufacturing, aiming to send money back to their struggling families”.

Adding to this she said, “Aged between 16 and 18 the children were entrusted to their local relatives in Indore for support and care.”

The rescue operation was a collaborative effort involving the Women and Child Development Department, Labour Department, Sarafa police, Special Juvenile police, Aas Organisation Indore, and Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation.

The joint efforts aimed not only at liberating these children from exploitative labour practices but also at ensuring their well-being through appropriate legal and welfare channels.

Meghna Bhatt, assistant commissioner of the Labour Department was also involved in spearheading initiatives to address this pressing issue.