Indore Crime: 3 Students Held For Stealing Over Half Dozen Mobile Phones, Had Links With Larger Network

Representational Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons from Burhanpur were arrested for stealing mobile phones, the Tejaji Nagar police said on Wednesday. The police also recovered eight stolen mobile phones worth around Rs 1 Lakh.

The accused have been identified as Chetan Patil of Phophnar, Prashant Wankhede and Bhushan Wankhede of Sangrampur in Burhanpur. The trio was arrested based on a tip-off.

During interrogation, they confessed to stealing mobile phones from students coming for exams at Sage University.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC against the accused and they are being questioned for other such crimes.

The accused used to target the students coming to the city from other districts for exams. The accused’s connections to a larger network of mobile theft gangs is also under investigation.

Decomposed body of man found

The decomposed body of a man was reportedly found at his residence in Dwarkapuri on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Suresh Advani, 49, a resident of 60 Feet Road. He was engaged in a private job in a cloth market.

According to the Dwarkapuri police, Advani was living with his mother, who had gone somewhere for some days.

The incident came to light when the deceased man’s younger brother went to check on Advani and found him dead.

The police believe that the man had died two-three days ago. He was addicted to liquor.

The police have launched an investigation and post-mortem was conducted to ascertain the reason behind the death.

They are awaiting the autopsy report to know the cause of the death.