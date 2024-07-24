Indore: Create Stories NGO Hosts Skill Development Workshop For Young Women, Emphasizes Economic Independence & Empowerment

Child Psychologist and Psychotherapist Vini Jhariya taking the session |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Create Stories NGO organised a workshop for Girls at NSTI where Child Psychologist and Psychotherapist Vini Jhariya took session. She emphasized that skill development not only provides economic independence but also plays a vital role in empowering women. This workshop saw participation from young women across various fields.

"In today's world, it is essential for young women to become self-reliant through skill development," founder of the NGO Deepak Sharma said.

Sharma added that by promoting skill development among young women, we are taking a significant step towards improving their lives and bringing positive changes to society.

In the session, Jhariya highlighted that through skill development, women can not only become self-sufficient but also establish a strong identity in society. Along with economic independence, skill development boosts their confidence and opens doors to new opportunities.

Economic Assistance and Empowerment

Discussing various aspects of skill development, Jhariya mentioned that it enables women to secure different types of jobs and self-employment opportunities. This financial support aids in their independence and empowerment. She also pointed out that through skill development programs, women can establish themselves in various industries and even take on leadership roles.

"To increase women's participation in our society, it is essential to make them self-reliant," Jhariya said. She added that through skill development, we can provide them with the platform to realize their dreams. This not only improves their lives but also enriches society.

"Making young women self-reliant through skill development is a significant step that brings positive changes to their lives and society," Jhariya said.

Jhariya introduced women to new opportunities and possibilities, inspiring them to take important steps towards self-reliance.

Key Points of the Workshop

The workshop provided information on various skill development programs, focusing on the following key points:

Vocational Training: Women were given training in various vocational skills such as sewing, knitting, beauty parlor management, computer skills, and digital marketing.

Self-Employment Opportunities: Discussions were held on various self-employment opportunities, enabling women to start their own businesses and become economically self-sufficient.

Leadership and Entrepreneurship: Inspirational sessions were conducted to promote leadership and entrepreneurial spirit among women.

Government Schemes: Information was provided on various government schemes for women and their benefits.