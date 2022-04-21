Indore: Craze of fancy vehicle number increases in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The craze of fancy vehicle registration numbers, especially for 0001 has been increasing with each passing day of the bidding for the numbers.

As many as four applicants have applied for getting the number 0001, in four-wheelers category, in the bidding and the highest bid of Rs 3.25 lakh has already been made.

Nonetheless, Thursday is the last day for bidding and people can participate in it till 12 am.

According to RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi, about 45,000 numbers are up for bidding, but people are more interested in 0001 in the new series of numbers opened.

He said that they are expecting to sell this number at a higher premium.

Base price of 0001 is Rs 1 lakh. Along with 0001, people are also interested in 0007, 0009, 9999, 7777 and some other numbers.

Bidding on over 70 numbers is already going on and the transport department expects the sale of about 150 numbers of the new series of four wheelers category.

Power restored but temporarily

Power was restored in RTO after two days but temporarily as the power cable was not fixed properly by the Discom employees.

RTO officials, however, tried to complete the pending work of the last two days and cleared applications for new driving licence, renewal, and others.

