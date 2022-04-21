Indore: Power cut for metro work sweats thousands of citizens

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Metro train construction work is going on at a fast pace in the city but due to line shifting work on mono poles on Wednesday morning, the power supply of over eight areas was shut down for about four hours.

The supply for areas including Barfani Dham, Swarna Bagh, Guru Nanak Nagar, Velocity, Shri Ramkrishna Colony, Mehak Vatika and some nearby areas.

Thousands of consumers got troubled due to the sudden power supply shutdown in the morning.

Ayushi Jhalar, resident of Guru Nanak Nagar said, “We were troubled by the hot temperature. We made calls at the power company complaining about the power cut and then we came to know about the ongoing work.”

DISCOM officials said that the schedule for shifting big line for the metro has been kept from 5 am to 9 am.

