 Indore Crash: Two Dead After Car Rams Into Divider At AB Road
Indore Crash: Two Dead After Car Rams Into Divider At AB Road

The local police are looking into the possibility of any technical issues with the car that might have led to the unfortunate incident.

Friday, October 06, 2023
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons died after a car rammed into a divider at AB Road near Chidawad on Friday. The car was traveling from Ambah, Morena, to Indore.

The victims have been identified as Vaishali Vyas from Indore, along with her brother Gaurav, sister-in-law Shraddha, and nephew Somdatt, who were passengers in the car.

According to eyewitnesses, the car suddenly lost control near Chidawad, colliding with the divider. The impact of the accident left all four occupants severely injured. They were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

In the hospital, Vaishali and Somdatt were declared dead, while Gaurav and Shraddha are in critical condition and have been referred to Indore for further medical care. Postmortem procedures have been conducted on the bodies at the district hospital.

As the families mourn the loss of their loved ones, the injured are battling for their lives in the hospital.

