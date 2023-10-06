Indore: City Gets Two More Solar Based EV Charging Stations

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two more solar based public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations – one located near Gokuldas Hospital and near Snehlata Ganj Bridge – were inaugurated by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Thursday. From these stations, charging of electric two-wheelers, four- wheelers and electric auto rickshaws can be done.

Since it is a slow charger, two-wheelers will take 3 hours to get fully charged. It takes approximately 4 units of electricity to charge a two-wheeler.

The charging fee per unit will be Rs 15. Six vehicles can be charged at a time at each slow charging station. ElectriVa app is available on Google Play Store and iOS through which information can be taken about the location of charging stations. In the app, consumers can do pre-booking and pre-paid recharge.

To promote green mobility, solar based electric charging stations are to be built at 47 identified locations in Indore city under Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL) for the convenience of common citizens. As many as 37 slow chargers and 10 fast chargers are to be installed.

