Indore: Crane crushes 4 to death, 1 critical

Four bike-borne people were killed and a woman was critically injured when a recklessly-driven crane hit their bikes | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident, four people were killed while a woman critically injured when two bikes were hit by a recklessly-driven crane on Banganga Bridge on Tuesday evening. It is said that the crane was on a slope and it also hit an auto rickshaw and a passenger bus after hitting two bikes. The woman along with her two sons was returning from a wedding function when the accident happened.

According to Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni, the incident took place on Banganga Bridge around 6.15 pm. The crane was on the slope when it hit two bikes killing Ritesh Kishori (16), a resident of Kaveri Nagar area of the city, his brother Sharad Kishori (6), Raj Changiram (16) and Sunil Parmar (56). 40-year-old Sharda Kishori, the mother of Ritesh and Sharad got critically injured in the accident. Some other people also received injuries.

Read Also TRAGIC TUESDAY for Indore as 10 people loose their lives to mishaps

After the accident, the police and the district administration officials also reached the spot. It’s believed that the accident occurred because the brakes of the crane failed. The incident was also captured in a CCTV installed near the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ritesh, Sharad, Raj and Sharda were on a bike and they were returning from a marriage function when the accident occurred. Sunil was on another bike and his bike too crushed. People of the area said that the crane driver was driving recklessly and after the accident, two bikes were stuck under it. Sources claimed that Dinesh, husband of the injured woman, was at the wedding function in a village on Sanwer Road at the time of the incident. TI Soni said that the crane driver Anis was arrested soon after the accident and further investigation is on.

Read Also Indore: Health services likely to be hit today as govt doctors to go on indefinite strike