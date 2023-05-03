TRAGIC TUESDAY for Indore as 10 people loose their lives to mishaps

Four bike-borne people were killed and a woman was critically injured when a recklessly-driven crane hit their bikes | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was a tragic Tuesday as at least 10 people lost their lives to various mishaps that took place in the district. While eight of them perished in road mishaps, the remaining two met with watery grave at Choral dam.

In the first incident, four bike-borne people were killed and a woman was critically injured when a recklessly-driven crane hit their bikes on Banganga Bridge in the evening. It is said that the crane was on a slope and it accidentally moved rearward and hit two bikes. The woman along with her children was returning from a wedding function when the accident happened.

According to Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni, the incident took place on Banganga Bridge around 6.15 pm when the crane crushed two bikes killing Ritesh Kishori (16) of Kaveri Nagar area of the city, his brother Sharad Kishori (6), Raj Changiram (16) and Sunil Parmar (56) on the spot. Sharda Kishori, 40, mother of Ritesh and Sharad got critically injured. Besides them, some other people also received injuries. The police and the district administration officials reached the spot. It’s believed that the accident occurred because the brakes of crane failed. The whole incident was also captured in a CCTV installed nearby.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ritesh, Sharad, Raj and Sharda were returning from a marriage function on a bike when the accident occurred. Sunil was on another bike and his bike too crushed in the mishap. Local people said that the crane driver was driving recklessly and after the accident, two bikes were stuck under it. Sources claimed that Dinesh, husband of the injured woman, was at the wedding function in a village on Sanwer Road at the time of the incident. TI Soni said the crane driver Anis was arrested soon after the accident and further investigation is on.

Farmer killed in road accident

A farmer named Tarachand Devisingh, 52, of Datoda village was killed in a road accident in Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday morning. Tarachand was returning from a wedding function when a bike hit his bike near Shriram Talawali area. He was taken to a hospital but he could not be saved.

2 elderly-women among 3 killed in road mishap in Betma

Three people including two elderly women were killed in a road mishap on Indore-Ahmedabad NH under the Betma police station on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Vipin Singh, 48, son of Girwar Singh Thakur of Adarsh Nagar, Dewas, his mother Sharda Bai, 75, and Nirmala, 73, wife of Govind Singh Parihar, a resident of Shivshakti Nagar, Indore.

According to Betma police, the accident took place near Osrud village when they were going from Dewas to Dhar in a car. Vipin died on the spot while his mother Sharda Bai and Nirmala Parihar were seriously injured and were immediately referred to Indore but they died on the way.

Eyewitnesses said that Vipin, who was driving the car lost control and the car crashed into the bridge's railing. After crashing into the railing, the car fell into 20 feet deep pit.

On impact, all four doors of the car opened and all three persons were thrown out of the car, resulting in the death of Vipin on the spot. Passers-by immediately called for an ambulance and also called the police which reached the spot and rescued two women from the car as they were alive at that time. Police sent both the women to Indore in an ambulance along with Vipin’s body for post-mortem. Police registered a case in the matter.

Two youths drown in Choral Dam in Mhow

Two youths drowned while bathing in Choral dam located on Mhow-Mandleshwar Road, on Tuesday. Badgonda police said that the victims along with two other friends had gone to Choral dam for picnic. Two of them decided to take a bath in the dam and while bathing Anas (16) son of Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi, a resident Ved Colony on Simrol Road and Shakib (15) son of Sabir Qureshi, a resident of Jaipur, entered into deep water and drowned. Police with the help of locals fished out two bodies and sent them to Government Madhya Bharat Hospital, Mhow for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

