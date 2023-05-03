Indore: Relief for health officials as Covid cases are down

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the drop in daily cases of Covid-19, health officials of Indore heaved a sigh of relief as the number of active cases has also decreased to 33.
The active cases dipped from 60 on April 24 to 33 on May 1. The district had seen a surge in pandemic virus infection for the last month.
District COVID-19 nodal officer, Dr Amit Malakar said, “The decline in active cases suggested that more patients were discharged than new cases found in the last week in the district.”
From April 24 to May 1, 39 new cases were found while 56 patients were discharged.
Dr Malakar added people are getting themselves tested after having some symptoms like cough and cold related to influenza-like illness and acute respiratory infection.
"Patients found positive are having mild symptoms like cough, cold, and fever. New patients are not requiring hospitalization,” he added.
Dipping active cases
Date Active cases
May 1 33
April 30 38
April 29 41
April 28 47
April 27 47
April 26 50
