Indore: Rain lashes city again after a day’s gap | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent rainfall with varying intensity lashed various parts of the city again after a day’s break, on Tuesday. The change in weather turned the evening weather pleasant following a hot and humid afternoon. The cool breeze continued to soothe the city till late night giving reasons to the denizens to throng food stalls.

The regional meteorological department officials said that the condition would remain the same on Wednesday as the city would continue to witness moderate to heavy rainfall.

In the morning, it was humid and the Sun remained partially cloudy, though it did drizzle in some parts of the city. But, the sudden rainfall in many parts in the evening caught many people unawares, and they were seen running for shelter.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees less than normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.6 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees below normal.

Morning and evening humidity was 65 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively.

The meteorological department has predicted that the weather will remain cloudy for the next three days and precipitation may continue.

Trough passing through Southwest Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu

“The western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbourhood extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level persists. Similarly, the trough/wind discontinuity from southwest Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Marathwada and interior Karnataka persists. A cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh neighbourhood persists,” met officials said adding “Moisture incursion is taking place due to these systems causing rains in Madhya Pradesh.”

Read Also Indore: Health services likely to be hit today as govt doctors to go on indefinite strike