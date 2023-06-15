Indore: CR And WR Officials To Hold Crucial Meeting In City Soon

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction work of about 339 km long Indore-Manmad new rail line project is likely to get momentum in the days to come. Officials of Central and Western Railway would hold a meeting in the city to draw a strategy to give momentum to its construction work. However, the doubling work of the 9 km long Rau-Mhow section is likely to complete before the end of this year.

MP Shankar Lalwani informed this after conducting an inspection of the Rau-Mhow section on Wednesday. He was accompanied by senior railway officials and discussed the possible places where it can be connected to the Indore-Manmad railway line. He also reviewed the doubling work of the railway line between Rau and Mhow and gave necessary instructions to the officials.

Later, he said that this year's rail budget has a huge allocation for the final location survey of the Indore-Manmad railway line and the survey work is already in progress. He said that this track would be the shortest route connecting North India to South India.

Therefore, it should be completed on a priority basis. The work of doubling of the railway line between Rau and Mhow is likely to be completed by the end of this year. Nine bridges will be built on the 9-kilometre-long route. Along with this, a new railway station is also being constructed at Harnia Khedi. MP Lalwani also gave instructions to construct a foot overbridge here, which would facilitate the common commuters.

Read Also Indore: Two Shops In Choithram Mandi Gutted In Fire