Indore: Two Shops In Choithram Mandi Gutted In Fire

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple of days after Satpura Bhavan fire in Bhopal, a major tragedy was averted in Indore as fire broke out in Choithram Mandi on Wednesdsay. Though no casualty was reported, goods worth lakhs, including a mini-truck and fruits, were gutted.

Around 1:30pm, traders and others in the mandi saw huge flame and dark smoke emanating from two shops and informed the fire brigade. They also tried to douse the flame that kept on spreading.

Fire fighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control after two hours using more than 15,000 litres of water. Quilts and mattress, AC, furniture, computer, around 2,000 empty crates, fruits etc were damaged in the fire. Short-circuit was cited as reason for the fire.

Fire in plastic factory

A fire in a plastic factory in Himmat Nagar on Wednesday morning destroyed goods worth lakhs. According to the fire brigade officials, the incident took place around 5.50 am. After receiving information, fire fighters reached the spot and doused the flames using more than 20,000 litres of water and 30 litres of foam.

No casualty was reported in this incident too. According to the officials, raw material and other goods were gutted in the fire.