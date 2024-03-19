Indore: CP Holds Meet With DCPs For Smooth Sailing Of Polls | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city police have geared up for conducting the upcoming Lok Sabha election in a free and fair manner. The commissioner of police (CP) held a meeting with all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and additional deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) for conducting peaceful and impartial polls and gave necessary guidelines to them on Monday.

*Before elections, action should be taken in cases of illicit liquor, drugs and illicit weapons.

*All non-bailable warrants should be served on a priority basis.

*It should be ensured to take restrictive action against anti-social elements likely to influence elections or create ruckus during elections

*Hotels, lodges and Dharamshalas should be continuously monitored.

*During elections, proper arrangements should be made for the stay of Central Force personnel, Special Armed Forces, District Forces and other forces coming for duty from outside.

*All formalities should be completed by visiting all polling stations in advance.

*All police officers should study election-related rules carefully.

*Flag march should be carried out in the entire city to create a sense of security among the public and instill fear among anti-social elements regarding elections.

*The permission process for election-related rallies, public meetings and processions should be simplified so that the applicant does not face any problem in obtaining permission.

*All senior police officers should ensure that their sub-ordinates are trained in police action taken during elections.

Make sure to take action against anti-social elements posting misleading, communal or law and order posts on social media to influence elections The police also issued a social media helpline number 7587614166 to control misleading, communal or law and order posts on social media related to influence elections. If someone posts misleading, communal or law and order related posts on social media to influence elections, the public can lodge a complaint on the number through WhatsApp or text message.