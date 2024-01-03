Indore: Covid Spreads Tentacles

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Covid cases are increasing swiftly in the city as three more people tested Covid positive on Tuesday. Three women aged 41-year, 72-year, and 60-year, residents of Bicholi Hapsi, Vijay Nagar, and Kalani Nagar, respectively are the latest people to be diagnosed with the disease.

These patients don’t have any travel history but one of the patients is the direct contact of the 75-year-old man who was found positive on Monday.

The number of active cases in the city has increased to 11 as two of the patients were discharged from home isolation on Tuesday.

According to health officials, a 41-year-old woman, a resident of Bicholi Hapsi, is the direct contact of a positive patient found during contact tracing.

“There were four more people in the family of the 75-year-old man who was found positive on Monday and his daughter was also found positive on Tuesday. Other people are negative in the family,” health officials said.

“Samples of these patients have been sent for genome sequencing to AIIMS, Bhopal to learn about the strain of virus prevalent in the city.

As per health department records, over 212,871 patients were found positive in Indore and over 1,472 have died since the outbreak of the disease.