 Indore: Covid-Era Yamraj Cop Electrocuted To Death While Cleaning Cow Shed
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the cop turned into a local icon,by donning the get-up of Yamraj -- the Hindu god of death-- to create awareness about the virus.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police head constable, Jawahar Singh Jadaun, who gained recognition as the Covid era Yamraj, accidentally electrocuted himself at his home in Juni Indore Police Line on Friday. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the cop turned into a local icon, by donning the get-up of Yamraj -- the Hindu god of death-- to create awareness about the virus.

He encouraged people to mask up and follow protocols to prevent further loss of life. He walked on the streets in his Yamraj attire to warn the community about the dangers of COVID-19, and was widely appreciated for his creativity and impact.

Juni Indore police station in-charge Anil Gupta said that on Friday afternoon, Jawahar Singh suffered severe electric shock when he was spraying water with the help of a motor pump to clean the cow shed near his house in the Juni Indore Police Line when an open wire came into contact with the water.  

A calf kept in the shed also lost its life after it was also electrocuted.The calf died on the spot while he was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Jawahar Singh was posted in crime branch and previously served at the MG Road police station. The police began a probe into the case to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and sent the body for autopsy.

