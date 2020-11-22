Indore: Covid bares its fangs again, cases found from 252 new areas

Indore: With the increase in the number of Covid-19, the percentage of positive patients has also reached over 10 per cent for last couple of days. Moreover, the disease again started expanding its tentacles to across the city as 546 patients tested positive on Saturday and were found from 252 different areas of the city.

The spread of the disease was shrinking for the last few weeks days but it took a U-Turn post-Diwali festivities. Fortunately, the virus didn’t spread in new areas.

Out of the 252 areas, Vijay Nagar area has emerged as the hot spot with highest 17 patients while Usha Nagar emerged as hot spot with second highest number of patients on Saturday i.e. 16.

According to contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, out of these 17 patients, 9 are of same family while others are neighbors in Vijay Nagar area while 8 people were of one family in Usha Nagar.

20 of the areas have five or more than five patients including Tilak Nagar, Godha Colony, Annapurna Road, Pardeshipura, Nanda Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Sukhliya, Lokmanya Nagar and others

Patients were found in various other rural areas including Bijalpur, Ralamandal, Tillore Buzurg, and Bicholi Hapsi.

Various other areas have also been emerging as hotspots as patients are coming from these areas frequently. Bakhtawar Ram Nagar, Tilak Nagar, and Sudama Nagar are few of them.

Number of patients increasing in township

Initially, the number of patients in the gated localities was very less but with each passing day, the number of patients coming from townships has been increased. When going through the list of 252 areas from where 546 patients tested positive, 15 areas were townships in which over 40 patients were tested positive.

Other areas from where patients found on Saturday

MIG, Muskhedi, Navlakha, Kalani Nagar, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Goyal Nagar, Sangam Nagar, Janki Nagar, Bicholi Hapsi, Khajrana, Manik Bagh, Malharganj and others.