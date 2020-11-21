Indore: Crime of the week

CASE

Police booked an unidentified person for murder after recovering the body of a woman and her two-and-half-year-old child from Bicholi Mardana Pond on Wednesday.

INCIDENT

The residents of Bicholi Mardana area had spotted the body of a child floating in the pond on Tuesday. No external injury marks were seen on his body. Later, panic gripped the area on Wednesday after the body of a woman was recovered from the same pond. The police claimed that the woman is the mother of that child as they were seen going somewhere in the footage of a CCTV camera installed at a temple on the Bypass Road.

POLICE ACTION

Kanadiya police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that the woman could not be identified till Saturday evening. A piece of rope was found tied in her neck so it was believed that she was strangled to death and her body was dumped in the pond. It is also assumed that the woman and her child were dumped in the pond on the same day but the body of the child was recovered first.

INVESTIGATION

Ongoing investigation revealed that the woman and her son were seen with a couple at Bypass Road a day before recovering the body of the child. TI Kanwa said that the man, who was seen with the woman, is the main suspect in this murder case. During investigation, police came to know that the man had married two women and the deceased woman was his second wife. Police believe that the woman was strangled to death by that man as a piece of a rope was found in her neck. The efforts are on to identify the deceased as the accused can be arrested only after her identity.

OUTCOME

Though the main accused is yet to be identified, police believe that this is a crime of passion in which an innocent two-and-half-year old was also killed. The moot question is whether the accused's second wife was also involved in the crime.