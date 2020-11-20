Indore: Baby lifted from MY Hospital found in Sanyogitaganj Police Station campus

The newborn baby stolen from Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on November 15 was ‘surprisingly’ found from the campus of Sanyogitaganj Police Station on Friday morning.

Police have admitted the baby to NICU of MY Hospital for treatment and started fetching the CCTVs of the areas to know about who left the baby at the police station.

He was found in the same attire and clothes in which he has stolen five days ago.

According to Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, they are going through diagnoses of the baby to ensure his safe health conditions.

“Baby’s saturation is normal but he is under observation as he has some cold. We will ask the family to recognize the baby after his conditions turn normal,” Dr Thakur said.

Cops at the police station said that the baby was seen by a sanitation employee at about 6.30 am.

Earlier to that, few cops had come to the station to take charge of their duty but the baby was not there. Police have been trying to find the clues about who left the baby there.

The baby was stolen by a woman disguised the family members as a nurse in the hospital on Sunday evening. She took the baby with her with the excuse that her heartbeat is slow and it required emergency care.

“The mother and baby were admitted to Bed No 9 of Ward No 3 on the first floor of the hospital. A woman came to the ward in nurse’s attire and started checking the health conditions of all the babies. She checked our baby and told me that he has low heart rate and required emergency care,” Baby’s grandmother Raju Bai said.

The woman took the baby downstairs with his grandmother and later told the lady to bring the receipt for the same.

“She asked me to hand over the baby to her and to get the receipt. When I returned after getting the receipt, she was gone with the baby,” she said.

Police, STF, and other agencies were investigating the case and Superintendent of Police (East) Vijay Khatri had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on the arrest of the accused.

Police had checked the CCTV footage and claimed to be close to crack the case.