Indore: 'Covering Under-Construction Buildings With Green Mesh Is A Must'

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh on Monday told building officers and buildinginspectors to ensure that under-construction buildings are covered with green mesh by builders.

“Covering under-construction buildings with green is compulsory. The civic body officialsshould ensure that the norms are complied with,” she said during a review meeting held at City Bus Office on Wednesday.

She also directed municipal officials to make sure that C&D waste is not put outside the building.

Keeping in view the possibility of cleanliness survey in the city by the central agency in days to come, Singh reviewed the works being done by the corporation. She did zone-wise review in relation to CTPT (community toilet & public toilet), backline, drain taping works etc.

Read Also Clash of Titans: DAVV cross with RGPV as it grants affiliation to 10 MBA colleges in Indore

She directed all health officers to do monitoring of cleanliness works in the city.

She informed the officials that the first instalment of financial aid to eligible women under Ladli Bahna Yojana will be released on June 10. A programme has been organised for release of the first instalment, live telecast of which will be played out in all 85 wards in the city, she said adding that IMC officials should ensure beneficiaries of the scheme attend it for awareness.

Besides, instructions were also given by the commissioner to the officers concerned to complete the construction work of Sanjeevani Clinics by July 15.

Read Also Indore: Over 600 delegations visit city to understand its Swachh model