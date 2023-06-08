 Indore: 'Covering Under-Construction Buildings With Green Mesh Is A Must'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 'Covering Under-Construction Buildings With Green Mesh Is A Must'

Indore: 'Covering Under-Construction Buildings With Green Mesh Is A Must'

Keeping in view the possibility of cleanliness survey in the city by the central agency in days to come, Singh reviewed the works being done by the corporation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh on Monday told building officers and buildinginspectors to ensure that under-construction buildings are covered with green mesh by builders. 

“Covering under-construction buildings with green is compulsory. The civic body officialsshould ensure that the norms are complied with,” she said during a review meeting held at City Bus Office on Wednesday. 

She also directed municipal officials to make sure that C&D waste is not put outside the building. 

Keeping in view the possibility of cleanliness survey in the city by the central agency in days to come, Singh reviewed the works being done by the corporation. She did zone-wise review in relation to CTPT (community toilet &amp; public toilet), backline, drain taping works etc. 

Read Also
Clash of Titans: DAVV cross with RGPV as it grants affiliation to 10 MBA colleges in Indore
article-image

She directed all health officers to do monitoring of cleanliness works in the city. 

She informed the officials that the first instalment of financial aid to eligible women under Ladli Bahna Yojana will be released on June 10. A programme has been organised for release of the first instalment, live telecast of which will be played out in all 85 wards in the city, she said adding that IMC officials should ensure beneficiaries of the scheme attend it for awareness.  

Besides, instructions were also given by the commissioner to the officers concerned to complete the construction work of Sanjeevani Clinics by July 15.

Read Also
Indore: Over 600 delegations visit city to understand its Swachh model
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Two traders fined Rs 50K for using non-standard polythene

Indore: Two traders fined Rs 50K for using non-standard polythene

Indore: VHP's Durga Vahini Takes Out March

Indore: VHP's Durga Vahini Takes Out March

Indore: Free training for PSC Mains-2022 near Government Law College 

Indore: Free training for PSC Mains-2022 near Government Law College 

Karnataka Won, Priyanka Gandhi Gears For MP Elections With Jabalpur Visit On June 12

Karnataka Won, Priyanka Gandhi Gears For MP Elections With Jabalpur Visit On June 12

Indore: 'Covering Under-Construction Buildings With Green Mesh Is A Must'

Indore: 'Covering Under-Construction Buildings With Green Mesh Is A Must'