Indore: Court compensates victims of corona

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court ordered a health insurance company to give compensation and expenditure cost of a complainant whose insurance was not redeemed by the company for his Covid-19 treatment. District judge and secretary (District Legal Service Authority) Manish Kumar Shrivastava said the case was brought to the Lok Adalat and a decision was taken on it.

DLAO Digvijay Singh said Ankur Jain of Goyal Nagar complained that the Start Health Insurance Company had not redeemed his mediclaim. He said Ankur had taken out a health insurance policy from June 2020 to June 2021. In November 2020, he was found Covid-positive and doctors advised him to get admitted to a city hospital. He remained in the hospital for five days.

“After he was discharged, he applied for his health insurance to pay his bill but his claim got rejected by the insurance company saying that he was asymptomatic and not in a condition to get admitted. They also suggested that, being Covid-19 asymptomatic, he should not have been admitted and, thus, refused to pay his insurance amount,” said Singh.

Jain approached the court following which the court summoned the company officials to the Lok Adalat and settled the case. The court instructed the company to pay the insurance amount of Rs 116,718 to the victim which was spent on his treatment.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:51 AM IST