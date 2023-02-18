Indore: Court allows termination of pregnancy, seeks state's response

Representative pic/ Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the sexual assault case of a minor living in Anubhuti Seva Sthan, the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed for termination of the pregnancy of the victim and the court also sought response from the state in the matter.

It may be noted that the family of the victim had filed a petition in the High Court through advocate Abhijeet Pandey and Lucky Jain, seeking permission for termination of pregnancy. The High Court, while hearing on February 14 ordered a medical board and instructions were given to conduct thorough investigation.

A team of six doctors examined the victim and concluded that, “The girl can be taken for MTP under proper method with high-risk consent and under the cover of anticonvulsant.”

Taking cognisance of the report submitted by the medical board, Justice Vivek Rusia of the single Bench of the High Court, on Friday allowed termination of pregnancy under the supervision of an experienced and qualified doctor.

The court has sought response from the state in the matter as demanded for fair investigation in the petition. Instructions were also given to the police to register a case against the unknown and to preserve DNA of the foetus for the victim who is not in position to disclose the name of the accused. The next hearing will take place after four weeks.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)