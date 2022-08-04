Indore: Courier co staff held for stealing parcels worth lakhs of rupees

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city Crime Branch, on Thursday, arrested an employee of a courier company for stealing parcels from the office. The stolen goods, worth Rs 1.5 lakh, were recovered from the accused and further investigations are underway.

According to a Crime Branch official, information was received that a person was seen in the Vijay Nagar area selling display folders of a mobile company at cheap prices. After the information, the Crime Branch raided the place and arrested a person, named Rahul Kushwah, a resident of the Mangliya area.

The Crime Branch officers have recovered two power banks, display folders of different models of a mobile company, 13 batteries and so forth worth Rs 1.5 lakh from the accused. The accused allegedly informed the police that he had stolen the goods from a courier company’s office in the Bhamori area. A case of theft was registered by the Vijay Nagar police station staff.

The accused had been employed in the courier company for three months. He had stolen five boxes of parcels from the officer a few days ago and was trying to sell the stolen goods at a cheap price. The police believed that more such incidents would be revealed by the accused. The accused was handed over to the Vijay Nagar police station staff for further questioning.