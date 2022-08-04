Indore: Social harmony Raksha bandhan festival held; ‘No one is big or small on basis of Karma, Dharma’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vineet Nawathe, deputy chief of the Malwa Prant of the RSS, has said that over 35 lakh people have helped Indore achieve the prestigious title of the ‘Cleanest City’ of the country. Everyone made an equal contribution to this uphill task. Thus, no work can be small or big, no one can be called small or big on the basis of ‘Karma’ and ‘Dharma’.

Senior leader of RSS Nawathe said this while addressing as the keynote speaker at the social harmony Rakshabandhan festival held with safai mitra brothers and sisters. The festival was organised by the society, Sarthak, at Narsingh Vatika on Airport Road on Thursday. Nawathe said that, together, we had always faced difficulties and challenges bravely. And today, it was necessary that we take a pledge to protect each other. Only then would we be able to build a golden India with joint effort and participation.

The festival was held under the guidance of Mahamandaleshwar Dr Chetanyaswaroopaji Maharaj. The BJP’s state co-media in-charge, Deepak Jain, RSS Vibhag Sanghchalak Shailendra Mahajan, RSS Vibhag pracharak Ashish Jadham, RSS’s state Sah-Sampark chief Shrinath Gupta and so forth were also present.

All women safai mitras tied rakhis on the hands of RSS leaders and the guests present there. The women safai mitras were honoured with sweets and new clothes collected with the help of the residents.

On this occasion, the Tricolour was distributed to everyone under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

Read Also Indore: Higher Education Institutions told to refund full fee if admission cancelled by October 31