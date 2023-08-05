Indore : Country's First Power Grid Under RDSS Gets Operational In Indore

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The country's first 33/11 KV power grid established under the centrally-funded Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) has been made operation at Imlikheda in Sanwer tehsil of Indore district.

Nearly 25,000 people in five villages will get uninterrupted electricity from this grid. Energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey, and Indore MP Shankar Lalwani have congratulated West Discom on this achievement.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director AmitTomar said that the bhumi pujan for this grid was performed in February.

Based on GIS survey, the construction work of the gird was completed in about five months. The 5 MVA capacity grid has been established with an outlay of Rs 3 crore. Tomar said that 8,000 electricity consumers and 25,000 people will get benefit from the establishment of this grid. He said that electrical equipment materials like power transformers, VCB, cables, conductors etc for the construction of the grid have been used only after testing at the national level NABL lab.

For the first time, a Panther conductor has been used in the grid, which is almost twice the capacity of a conventional conductor. Tomar said that the work on 97 such grids in the company area is in various stages of operation. A total of Rs 380 crore is being spent on grids and related lines being built under RDSS.

This will increase the power distribution capacity of the company area by about 500 MVA. Along with the grids, the work of replacing conductors with cables, underground cables at selected places of Indore, Ujjain etc, renovation of old grids and increase in capacity, installation of new and higher capacity conductors in place of old conductors, installation of capacitor banks etc are done sequentially. The MD said that the projects under RDSS are reviewed every week so that the work is done on time and with quality.

He stated that orders have been given for water harvesting near the grids so that the boring of the grid continues even in summers with no water crisis for earthing in the grid.

