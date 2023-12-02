Indore: Counting To Start At 8 Am, First Results By Early Afternoon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fate of 92 candidates contesting from the 9 assembly constituencies of the district will be clear by Sunday evening. It is expected that the results of Indore-3 will be out by early afternoon, while those of Indore-1, Indore-5 and Rau will come in by late afternoon, said collector Ilayaraja on Saturday. The counting of votes for all nine assembly constituencies will start on Sunday at 8 am at Nehru Stadium. In all, nine rooms have been prepared for the counting – one room for one assembly constituency.

The strong room will be opened at 6 am. First, the postal ballots would be counted from 8 am. From 8.30 am the counting of EVM votes will start. This time, the number of tables has been increased so that results can be obtained quickly. The EVM votes will be counted on 145 tables and postal ballots will be counted on 37 tables.

In the last elections, EVM votes were counted on 126 tables, and this time, 19 tables have been increased. Similarly, 28 tables have been increased for counting of postal ballots. Earlier, postal ballots were counted on 9 tables. On Saturday afternoon, the strong room of postal ballot located at the district treasury was opened in the presence of officials of political parties and agents of candidates, and they were transported under full security in the strong room built in Nehru Stadium.

MEGA TV SCREENS IN SIX PLACES

IMC Commissioner Harshika Singh informed that information related to trends and results will be available at 6 places in the city - Bada Ganpati Square, near Meghdoot Garden, Rajwada Chowk, Parking of Ranjit Hanuman temple, 56 Shop Complex, Chanakyapuri Square. The IMC has put up tents and made seating arrangements in these places.