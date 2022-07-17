Indore: Counting of IMC elections begin in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The counting of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) elections started in the city on Sunday. The voting for IMC elections were held on July 6.

The strong room was opened in the presence of representatives of polling parties and collector Manish Singh at Nehru stadium in the city. There are 19 candidates for the post of Mayor and 341 for the post of Councillors of 85 wards of the city.

Firstly, the counting of ballot papers (Election Duty Certificate-EDC) began from 9.00 am on 8 tables and later on, the counting from EVMs started on 95 tables from 9:30 am onwards.

Only authorised counting agents of the candidates will be allowed entry to the venue. For admission, they will have to produce the prescribed authorisation letter and will also have to produce the second attested copy of their appointment letter.

The candidates have been advised to ensure that their counting agents follow the rules and instructions of the Election Commission during the counting of votes. The priority of seating arrangements for the counting agents of the candidates at the counting tables has been fixed by the State Election Commission. All the counting agents will sit near the tables which have been allotted to them. They will not be allowed to roam around. Smoking and carrying tobacco-containing substances and mobiles inside the counting hall are completely prohibited. Arrangements for entry and parking of candidates’ vehicles, counting agents, counting parties and other officers and employees engaged in the arrangements have also been made.