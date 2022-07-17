Indore: City to get new mayor today, counting will begin at 9 am

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of about two years, the city will get new a mayor and 85 councillors on Sunday. The fate of 19 candidates of the mayor election and 341 candidates fighting for the posts of councillors will become clear. The results of the counting of the votes in the elections held for Indore Municipal Corporation will be announced on Sunday.

The IMC election held on July 6 and now the counting of the votes of will be held at the Nehru Stadium. All preparations for the counting of votes have been completed. Counting personnel teams have been formed. Eight halls have been arranged for the counting of votes at the Nehru Stadium. Of these, counting will be done for electronic voting machines (EVMs) in six halls and postal ballots in two halls.

A total of 105 tables are being used for calculation. Of these, 97 tables will be for counting of votes through EVMs and the remaining tables will be for counting of postal ballots. Only authorised counting agents of the candidates will be allowed entry to the venue. For admission, they will have to produce the prescribed authorisation letter and will also have to produce the second attested copy of their appointment letter.

The candidates have been advised to ensure that their counting agents follow the rules and instructions of the Election Commission during the counting of votes. The priority of seating arrangements for the counting agents of the candidates at the counting tables has been fixed by the State Election Commission. All the counting agents will sit near the tables which have been allotted to them. They will not be allowed to roam around. Smoking and carrying tobacco-containing substances and mobiles inside the counting hall are completely prohibited. Arrangements for entry and parking of candidates’ vehicles, counting agents, counting parties and other officers and employees engaged in the arrangements have also been made.

Randomisation of counting parties

In the district, the process of formation of parties for the counting of votes for the IMC elections was completed on Saturday. Ward-wise counting teams have been formed in the district. One counting supervisor and two counting assistants have been appointed for each team. The randomisation of these parties was done online in the NIC room of the collector’s office on Saturday. On this occasion, collector Manish Singh, the observer appointed by the State Election Commission, SB Singh, and other officials were present.

Mayoral candidates

Name- Party

Pushyamitra Bhargarva- BJP

Sanjay Shukla- Congress

Kamal Gupta- AAP

Leela Dharmendra Ahirwar- BSP

Kuldeep Singh- NCP

Pravin Ajmera- Jan Sangh

Mukesh Choudhary- Socialist Party (India)

Santosh Kalyane- Aazad Samaj Party (Kashiram)

Nasir Mohmmad- Aam Bhartiya Party

Rajneesh Kumar Jain- Ind.

Parmanand Tolani- Ind.

Babulal Bairva- Ind.

Dr Sanjay Bindal- Ind.

Prakash Mahavar Koli- Ind.

Pankaj Gupte- Ind.

Kailash Ramdas- Ind.

Mahendra Makasre- Ind.

Santosh Sharma- Ind.

Manoj Jain- Ind.