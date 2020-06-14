Indore: Counselling centre at COVID hospitals

As relatives of COVID patients admitted to hospitals for treatment are always anxious about the condition of their loved one, and hospital staff often fail to provide accurate information about the condition of the patient, the divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma ordered all the collectors of the Indore division to start counselling centres for relatives of COVID-19 patients in all the hospitals.

Sharma said that the counselling centres must be at the entrance of the hospital. The centre should start at 8 am and close at 10 pm. There will be two senior hospital staff or consultant and doctor at the centre in each shift. There will be two shifts, one will be from 8 am to 2 pm and another will be from 2 pm to 10 pm.The main aim of setting up the centre is to provide the details about the condition of the patient to their relatives. The decision was taken by the administration after cases of negligence by the hospital staff in giving accurate information about the patient was reported at several hospitals.