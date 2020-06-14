Indore: SDM Rakesh Sharma, who took a knee while talking to Congress protesters, transferred

Former minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari and fellow party legislators Vishal Patel and Sanjay Shukla were protesting on Saturday against the BJP government's `failure' to cope with the coronavirus pandemic in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, Sharma went to the sit-in venue and knelt before the three MLAs and talked to them with folded hands, requesting them to end the protest. Video of the scene went viral.

While Indore is struggling with COVID-19 spread, Congress leaders on Saturday staged dharna at Rajwada Square to pray for the wisdom of BJP leaders and the administration.

Meanwhile, a case was registgered against Patwari, Vishal Patel, Sanjay Shukla and city Congress chief Vijay Bakaliwal for holding the sit-in without permission. They were charged under IPC section 188 (disobeying a government official's lawfully promulgated order), said inspector Amrita Solanki of Sarafa police station.